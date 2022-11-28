Ghana coach tries to take a selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min after GHA defeat KOR 3-2

In a rather bizarre moment in a World Cup chock full of them, a Ghana coach appeared to take a selfie with South Korean star Son Heung-min after the Asian nation was defeated by their African counterparts 3-2 on Monday.

After the match ended, Son was inconsolable as the attacker broke down in tears, with Korea rooted firmly in the foot of the table with 1 point. They have one game in hand but that’s against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

As two Ghanaian coaches tried to comfort him, a third coach bizarrely tried to take a selfie with the Tottenham forward. Son, understandably, did not look at the camera before the Ghana coach’s colleagues nudged the man trying to take the selfie, aside.

A Ghana coach trying to take a selfie with Son while he’s crying😭 pic.twitter.com/8z0Yb20B59 — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) November 28, 2022

In the match, Mohammed Kudus netted twice as Ghana edged out South Korea 3-2 in a dramatic and fluctuating Group H game to stay in contention for the next round.

Ghana led 2-0 at halftime but allowed South Korea back into the match as Cho Gue-sung netted twice in three minutes to level at 2-2, only for Kudus to earn Ghana victory in a heart-stopping contest.

Ghana, who lost their opening group game 3-2 to Portugal, moved on to three points in the group, with the Koreans on one after two games.

Ghana saw off early Korean pressure to go 2-0 ahead as centre back Mohammed Salisu’s scrambled goal in the 24th minute was followed 10 minutes later by a glancing header from Mohamed Kudus.

Ghana, who would have been eliminated from the World Cup had they lost, looked vulnerable but were handed a surprise lifeline by sloppy Korean defending in the 68th minute.