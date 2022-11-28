scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Ghana coach tries to take a selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min after GHA defeat KOR 3-2

As two Ghanaian coaches tried to comfort Son, a third coach bizarrely tried to take a selfie with the Tottenham forward.

A Ghana coach tries to take a selfie with Son. (Screengrab/Twitter)

In a rather bizarre moment in a World Cup chock full of them, a Ghana coach appeared to take a selfie with South Korean star Son Heung-min after the Asian nation was defeated by their African counterparts 3-2 on Monday.

After the match ended, Son was inconsolable as the attacker broke down in tears, with Korea rooted firmly in the foot of the table with 1 point. They have one game in hand but that’s against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

As two Ghanaian coaches tried to comfort him, a third coach bizarrely tried to take a selfie with the Tottenham forward. Son, understandably, did not look at the camera before the Ghana coach's colleagues nudged the man trying to take the selfie, aside.

In the match, Mohammed Kudus netted twice as Ghana edged out South Korea 3-2 in a dramatic and fluctuating Group H game to stay in contention for the next round.

Ghana led 2-0 at halftime but allowed South Korea back into the match as Cho Gue-sung netted twice in three minutes to level at 2-2, only for Kudus to earn Ghana victory in a heart-stopping contest.

Ghana, who lost their opening group game 3-2 to Portugal, moved on to three points in the group, with the Koreans on one after two games.

Ghana saw off early Korean pressure to go 2-0 ahead as centre back Mohammed Salisu’s scrambled goal in the 24th minute was followed 10 minutes later by a glancing header from Mohamed Kudus.

Ghana, who would have been eliminated from the World Cup had they lost, looked vulnerable but were handed a surprise lifeline by sloppy Korean defending in the 68th minute.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 11:08:30 pm
