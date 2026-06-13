Ghana blasts ‘unfair’ Canada for rejecting midfielder Thomas Partey’s visa

Villarreal's Thomas Partey sits on the bench during the Champions League soccer match between Tottenham and Villarreal in London, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)

Seeking a review, the Ghana government has called Canada’s decision to reject midfielder Thomas Partey a visa “high-handed and extremely unfair”. The former Arsenal player will miss his country’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Panama, in Toronto on Wednesday.

In a strongly worded statement, the West African nation’s foreign ministry said that it understood the decision was based on pending criminal proceedings in Britain. The 32-year-old Partey, who currently plays for Villarreal, has pleaded not guilty to multiple ​allegations of rape and sexual assault by four women between 2020 and 2022.

Partey, who will stand trial next year, is with the rest of the Ghana squad in Boston. He could feature in their subsequent Group L matches ​against ​England in Foxborough and versus Croatia ⁠in Philadelphia.