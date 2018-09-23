Gervinho scores stunning solo goal for Parma, watch video



Gervinho received a standing ovation for a stunning goal and another when he was substituted as he helped Parma beat Cagliari 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Gervinho scored the second two minutes after the break. The 31-year-old Ivory Coast international sprinted from deep inside his own half and beat three defenders before firing in off the near post.

“I don’t know if it’s my best goal, I have scored so many of them,” the former Arsenal and Roma player joked. “I’m happy to be here and to have come back to Italy. I’m happy at Parma and I’ve been welcomed here really well by the fans even though I don’t consider myself the star man. We need everyone.”

Following his second goal since he returned to Serie A after 2 1/2 years in China, Gervinho was embraced by all of his teammates and given a standing ovation by fans at Stadio Tardini. They gave him another when he was replaced late on.

“I haven’t seen a goal like that for years,” Parma coach Roberto D’Aversa said. “I’m lucky to have a player like him, who came here with a unique humbleness and with great availability. He is a player who makes the difference. It’s right that we put him in the conditions to express himself in the best possible way.”

Roberto Inglese scored Parma’s opener in the 20th minute after the ball ricocheted off the goalkeeper’s chest and Inglese’s face.

What a goal by Gervinho against Cagliari pic.twitter.com/j1Y2l4FQAI — hash (@hashim0307) 22 September 2018

It was Parma’s second straight win after its surprise victory at Inter Milan last week, as it settles back into life in the topflight following a fairytale rise through the divisions, three years after going bankrupt.

Inter, which beat Tottenham in the Champions League midweek, visited Sampdoria later Saturday.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Federico Chiesa scored Fiorentina’s third goal and immediately went over to embrace his brother Lorenzo, who was on the sidelines as a ball boy. They were watched by father Enrico, himself a former Fiorentina and Italy forward.

Fiorentina won 3-0 over Spal, which had conceded only one goal in its four previous matches.

Marko Pjaca and Nikola Milenkovic scored the first two in the first half.

Chiesa started and finished the move which led to Fiorentina’s third, early in the second half. He won the ball in midfield and laid it off before running into the area to drill into the bottom left corner.

Spal’s night almost went from bad to worse as midfielder Jasmin Kurtic was shown a red card for a tackle on German Pezzella, but the referee amended it to a yellow after consultation with the video assistant referee.

