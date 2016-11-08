Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Germany’s Toni Kroos to miss San Marino, Italy matches

Toni Kroos will miss Germany's upcoming World Cup qualifier against San Marino and the friendly against Italy because of a foot injury.

By: AP | Frankfurt | Published: November 8, 2016 6:50:31 pm
kroos_reuters-m Toni Kroos has a hairline fraction in his right foot and will be unable to practice for 10 days. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will miss Germany’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against San Marino and the friendly against Italy because of a foot injury.

The German football federation says Kroos has a hairline fraction in his right foot and will be unable to practice for 10 days.

Germany plays San Marino on Friday and meets Italy on Tuesday in Milan. The Germans lead their group after winning their first three matches.

The team is seeking to win the group and gain a direct berth in the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia, where it hopes to defend its title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 