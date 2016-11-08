Germany’s Toni Kroos to miss San Marino, Italy matches

Toni Kroos has a hairline fraction in his right foot and will be unable to practice for 10 days. (Source: Reuters) Toni Kroos has a hairline fraction in his right foot and will be unable to practice for 10 days. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will miss Germany’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against San Marino and the friendly against Italy because of a foot injury.

The German football federation says Kroos has a hairline fraction in his right foot and will be unable to practice for 10 days.

Germany plays San Marino on Friday and meets Italy on Tuesday in Milan. The Germans lead their group after winning their first three matches.

The team is seeking to win the group and gain a direct berth in the 2018 World Cup tournament in Russia, where it hopes to defend its title.

