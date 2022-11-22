scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Germany winger Leroy Sane to miss Japan game with knee injury

Leroy Sane did not take part in their final training session in northern Qatar ahead of Wednesday's game in Doha

Leroy SaneLeroy Sane. (Reuters)

Germany winger Leroy Sane has suffered a knee injury and will miss their World Cup Group E opener against Japan, the team said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old did not take part in their final training session in northern Qatar ahead of Wednesday’s game in Doha and it was unclear how long he would be sidelined.

The Germans also play Spain on Nov. 27 before wrapping up their group matches against Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

Four-times champions Germany, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup, also had striker Niclas Fuellkrug out for a few days with the flu but he has since returned to training.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 02:22:14 pm
Next Story

Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association calls off strike, to condemn Justice Vipul Pancholi’s transfer now

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 22: Latest News