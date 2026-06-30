Germany eliminated by Paraguay in penalty shootout after disallowed goal

Germany’s bid to win their fifth FIFA World Cup title is over after they lost in a penalty shootout against Paraguay in the Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium. The Germans missed three penalty kicks in the shootout to seal their flight back home.
SCROLL DOWN TO READ HOW THE PENALTY SHOOTOUT PANNED OUT
There will be plenty of conversation about Germany’s disallowed goal in the 112th minute in the first period of extra time. A splendid cross from Nathaniel Brown found Jonathan Tah at the far post and was nodded into the goal. But even as the Germans were celebrating, the VAR asked the on-field referee to come take a closer look at an infringement during the build up play. The Germany goal, which could have been their game winner, was eventually disallowed after the VAR check for a foul on Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill by Waldemar Anton. The incident looked like a soft one and could have gone either way.
0-0: Germany start us off! Kai Havertz for Germany with the first penalty: PENALTY SAVED!
Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill (12) saves from Germany's Kai Havertz (7) during a penalty shootout at the end of the World Cup round of 32 match in Foxborough. (AP Photo)
0-1: Mauricio SCORES! Paraguay take the lead.
1-1: Kimmich steps up. SCORES! Germany still in it!
1-2: Gomez up next for Paraguay. SCORES!
2-2: Musiala SCORES for Germany!
2-3: Galarza SCORES, as Paraguay lead!
2-3: ANOTHER MISS FOR GERMANY! Gill saves from Woltemade!
Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill was the hero of the penalty shootout against Germany in their World Cup round of 32 match. (AP Photo)
2-3: Sanabria MISSES now for Paraguay! And Germany still in it!
3-3: Amiri SCORES for Germany!
3-3: What a SAVE from Germany’s Manuel Neuer! Germany are ahead in the shootout for the first time
3-3: Third MISS for Germany as Tah hoofs it over the crossbar!
4-3: Jose Canale finds the target and Paraguay are through to the last 16
After the first two Round of 32 games at the ongoing World Cup (Canada vs South Africa and Brazil vs Japan) were decided by last-gasp goals when the prospect of extra time looked a real possibility, the Germany versus Paraguay game did go to the additional 30 minutes after both sides were deadlocked at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
Paraguay went into half-time with a 1-0 lead after Julio Enciso scored with a header late in the first half. But soon after the restart, Kai Havertz equalized in the 52nd minute for Germany. The game stayed that way till the end of 90 minutes.
For Germany, the World Cup campaign started with an imperious 7-1 thumping of Curacao, but ended with a defeat to Ecuador after a narrow 2-1 win over Côte d’Ivoire where they had trailed 0-1 down at half-time before a brace from Deniz Undav rescued them at Toronto Stadium.