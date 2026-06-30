Germany eliminated by Paraguay in penalty shootout after disallowed goal

Germany's Jonathan Tah (4) and teammates acknowledge the crowd after a loss during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough. (AP Photo)

Germany’s bid to win their fifth FIFA World Cup title is over after they lost in a penalty shootout against Paraguay in the Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium. The Germans missed three penalty kicks in the shootout to seal their flight back home.

SCROLL DOWN TO READ HOW THE PENALTY SHOOTOUT PANNED OUT

There will be plenty of conversation about Germany’s disallowed goal in the 112th minute in the first period of extra time. A splendid cross from Nathaniel Brown found Jonathan Tah at the far post and was nodded into the goal. But even as the Germans were celebrating, the VAR asked the on-field referee to come take a closer look at an infringement during the build up play. The Germany goal, which could have been their game winner, was eventually disallowed after the VAR check for a foul on Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill by Waldemar Anton. The incident looked like a soft one and could have gone either way.