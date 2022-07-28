scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Zookeeper and leading scorer at Euros: Sitting in front of Monkey cage to netting goals, German striker Alexandra Popp swaps roles with ease

She is the first woman to score in five successive games at Euros; she is also probably the first zookeeper to do so

Written by Nitin Sharma |
July 28, 2022 11:22:03 am
German striker Alexandra Popp, Alexandra Popp, Alexandra Popp in Euro 2022, German vs FranceGerman striker Alexandra Popp in different roles. (Instagram/AP)

Seven years ago, German striker Alexandra Popp had to put her three-year zookeeping course on hold for more than six months to play for Germany in the FIFA Women’s Football World Cup in Canada.

While Germany reached the semi-finals in the world cup, Popp returned to the zoo in Essehof to complete her course. On Wednesday night, Pops starred as striker in Germany’s 2-1 win over France, scoring both the goals in the semifinal of the Women’s Euros played in Milton Keynes. With six goals, Popp is now tied with England’s Beth Mead in the race for the golden boot at the Euros.

“It was very physical work (in the zoo), and I suffered in terms of recuperation. The animals are a great counterweight to football. I can sit in front of the monkey cage for two hours, and it just calms me down,” Popp had told Worldfootball in 2015 ahead of the world cup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Popp (@alex.popp11)

Her social media is often populated with animal pictures from the zoo – a tiger, a bear. She has drawn a correlation between the animal kingdom and the football field. “It’s a bit like a football team. The solidarity between the mongooses is primordial. In nature, everyone has to sacrifice themselves for others, and they communicate a lot, that’s the secret of group success. When you communicate with animals, body language is important, just like on the pitch. Sometimes if others aren’t correcting their mistakes on the pitch, I can get quite loud,” Popp had said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Popp (@alex.popp11)

The German striker also takes inspiration for team work from a pack of wolves. “Wolves are important. It’s a group. It’s like ‘Timon’ from the Lion King. They are always in a pack to care for each other. It’s like a team, and this is what fascinated me.” Popp had told The Equalizer.

Born in Witten, Popp joined Germany’s elite football school Berge Feld at the age of 17 and would become the school’s only female trainee; footballers like Mesut Ozil and Manuel Neuer have trained at the same school. Poop trained with the men’s junior team of German club Schalke before going on to debut for Germany in 2010.

While she missed the 2013 and 2017 editions of the European Championships due to injuries, she has been with the German club Wolfsburg for the last nine years, winning two Champions League and five Bundesliga titles. She was also part of the Olympics gold medal winning German women’s football team in 2016 Rio Olympics.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Last year a severe knee injury sidelined her to a nine-month rehabilitation programme but she persevered. And has now scored in each of Germany’s five games at the Euros, becoming the first woman player to score in five consecutive games in European Championships.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

The 31-year-old German striker, who was part of a delegation to negotiate bonuses from German Football Association in a range close to 60,000 Euros per player for winning Euro 2020, will be leading the German hopes, against home favourites England in a packed Wembley stadium on Sunday, to snatch their ninth Euro title.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, caste faultlines

5

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark
Delhi

Learning programme at govt schools brings most students up to the mark

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 28: Latest News