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Germany vs Curacao Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: Four-time champs up against tournament newbies

Germany vs Curacao World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Live Score: Catch live score and updates as four-time champions Germany begin their campaign with a match against World Cup debutants Curacao.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: Jun 14, 2026 07:40 PM IST
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Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates:Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates:

Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Four-time champions Germany enter the fray in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and in their opening match, they will be up against tournament debutants Curacao. It is a mismatch in practically every manner, starting with the fact that Curacao are the smallest nation in the the history of the World Cup to qualify for the final tournament.

However, expect the Germans with their famed machine-like efficiency to be treating this match with as much importance as they would for any other. It is, after all, a World Cup match. Moreover, with the expanded format this year, missed points would be disastrous for a team’s chances of progressing to the next round. Add to this the fact that Germany would be slated if they manage anything less than a big win today.

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The match is being played at the Houston Stadium in Houston, long celebrated as one of North America’s premier hubs for football. Commonly known as NRG Stadium since 2014 and before that as Reliant Stadium, a name it is set to go back to once the World Cup is done, it is home to the Houston Texans in the NFL. Additionally, it sometimes serves as a home venue for the Mexican football team.

SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF GERMANY vs CURACAO, FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP E MATCH:

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19:40 (IST)14 Jun 2026

Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!

There are four teams making their World Cup debut this year and one of them start their campaign off today with a match against a team that has won the covetted trophy four times. Indian football fans may remember Curacao as the country India played in as their first assignment under erstwhile coach Igor Stimac, one of the pundits for Zee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in the 2019 King's Cup. Well, seven years, later, here they are, making their debut as the smallest team to ever qualify for the finals. For Germany, it is a chance to hit the ground running at this tournament. After the delirium of winning in 2014, Germany have been hit by two back-to-back group stage exits and so they are desperate to break out of that little rut.

Germany at the 2026 World Cup: Neuer un-retires, Musiala returns, and a nation holds its breath

Germany players pose a team photo before an international friendly soccer match against the United States in Chicago, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

They call him Bambi. Not for fragility, but for the way he carries the ball in traffic, that particular cleanness of movement. Jamal Musiala had 40 Germany caps and was being called the next Lionel Messi before he was 20. Then on July 5 last year, Gianluigi Donnarumma went for a loose ball and collided with him. Musiala fell screaming. His fibula fractured, his ankle dislocated. Donnarumma held his head in his hands.

Nagelsmann visited him at home during the months that followed. Not a phone call. He went in person, to tell him there was no rush. “It’s better if I come back in top form at the end of the season, and at the World Cup,” Musiala said. He did. Scored against Finland last month, completed 90 minutes for the first time since March, started against the United States on June 6. Bambi is back. Whether the old Bambi is back is the question this World Cup will answer. READ MORE. 

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