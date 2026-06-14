Germany vs Curacao Live, FIFA World Cup 2026: Four-time champs up against tournament newbies

Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates:

Germany vs Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Four-time champions Germany enter the fray in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and in their opening match, they will be up against tournament debutants Curacao. It is a mismatch in practically every manner, starting with the fact that Curacao are the smallest nation in the the history of the World Cup to qualify for the final tournament.

However, expect the Germans with their famed machine-like efficiency to be treating this match with as much importance as they would for any other. It is, after all, a World Cup match. Moreover, with the expanded format this year, missed points would be disastrous for a team’s chances of progressing to the next round. Add to this the fact that Germany would be slated if they manage anything less than a big win today.

Story continues below this ad The match is being played at the Houston Stadium in Houston, long celebrated as one of North America’s premier hubs for football. Commonly known as NRG Stadium since 2014 and before that as Reliant Stadium, a name it is set to go back to once the World Cup is done, it is home to the Houston Texans in the NFL. Additionally, it sometimes serves as a home venue for the Mexican football team. SCROLL DOWN FOR LIVE UPDATES OF GERMANY vs CURACAO, FIFA WORLD CUP GROUP E MATCH: