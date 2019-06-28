Toggle Menu
Germany to meet Spain again in Euro U21 finalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/germany-to-meet-spain-again-in-euro-u21-final/

Germany to meet Spain again in Euro U21 final

Luca Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri scored late as Germany came from behind to beat Romania 4-2, while Spain routed France 4-1.

under 21 european championship 2019, under 21 european championship, germany vs spain u 21 european championship 2019, germany vs romania u21 european championship 2019, luca waldschmidt, nadiem amiri
Luca Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri scored late as Germany came from behind to beat Romania 4-2, while Spain routed France 4-1. (AP Photo) 

Defending champion Germany will again meet Spain in the Under-21 European Championship final after both won their semifinals on Thursday. Luca Waldschmidt and Nadiem Amiri scored late as Germany came from behind to beat Romania 4-2, while Spain routed France 4-1.

Spain lost 1-0 to Germany in 2017 final and will now have its chance for revenge in Udine on June 30.

In the first semifinal, in Bologna, Amiri gave Germany the lead in the 21st minute after racing from inside his own half but George Puscas leveled from the spot following a foul by Timo Baumgartl on Ianis Hagi.

And Romania, which was making only its second appearance in the competition, took the lead on the stroke of halftime when Puscas headed in. Germany leveled shortly after the break when Waldschmidt converted a spot kick after Hagi was penalized for pulling on Mahmoud Dahoud’s shirt.

Advertising

As the match appeared headed for extra time Germany scored after Amiri backheeled a free kick into Waldschmidt’s path and the Freiburg forward fired into the bottom right corner.

It got worse for Romania as defender Alex Pascanu was sent off for a last-man foul on Lukas Nmecha and Amiri sealed the match with another free kick.

There was also a penalty for each side in Reggio Emilia.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave France the lead from the spot in the 16th after Junior Firpo pushed over Jeff Reine-Adelaide.

But Marc Roca equalized when he tapped in a rebound and Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front with a penalty in first-half stoppage time after being tripped by Ibrahima Konate.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Dani Olmo extended Spain’s advantage immediately after the break and substitute Borja Mayoral scored four minutes after coming off the bench.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Copa America 2019: Richarlison to miss Brazil’s quarter-final clash due to mumps
2 AIFF runs out of money, awaits clearance of dues by commercial partner
3 Barcelona official denies club wants Neymar to return