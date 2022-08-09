scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Germany striker Werner returns to Leipzig from Chelsea

The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club's all-time top scorer with 95 goals.

By: Reuters
August 9, 2022 10:57:19 pm
"Timo Werner's signing is a special transfer for us," Leipzig's commercial director for sport Florian Scholz said. (Twitter/RB Leipzig)

Chelsea’s Germany striker Timo Werner has signed a four-year contract to return to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

British media said Leipzig are bringing Werner back for about 25 million pounds ($30.21 million) after Chelsea paid the Germany forward’s 45 million pounds release clause in 2020.

The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club’s all-time top scorer with 95 goals.

“Timo Werner’s signing is a special transfer for us,” Leipzig’s commercial director for sport Florian Scholz said.

“We … saw Timo become the club’s record goalscorer and a Germany international. His return means a lot to the supporters because Timo was a real fan favourite and figure of identification for a lot of people.”

Werner made his Germany debut in a Confederations Cup win over Australia in June 2017 and now has 50 caps.

GREAT TIME

“I’m very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig again,” Werner told the club’s website.

“I had a great time here … when we performed brilliantly as newcomers in the league.

“I’m looking forward to the new season with RB Leipzig and above all to meeting the Leipzig fans again, who mean a great deal to me. We want to achieve a lot and, of course, I want to become the first Leipzig player to reach the 100-goal mark.”

Werner parted ways with Chelsea after two years at the Premier League club, where he lifted the Champions League trophy plus the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2021.

He made 89 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 23 goals.

“Dear Blues, today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner said, as he posted a goodbye message to the fans on his social media platforms.

“I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and in challenging times.

“We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I’m already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day.”

