‘This takes Germany into a huge hole’: Jurgen Klinsmann after loss to Paraguay

Germany players are dejected at the end of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough, Mass., near Boston, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Favourites Germany were shockingly eliminated from the World Cup after losing to Paraguay on Tuesday, going down in a penalty shoot-out for the first-time ever in their World Cup history. Former German player Jurgen Klinsmann was left stunned by the developments, calling the result embarrassing.

“Obviously it’s a very sad day for all of us in Germany, because we didn’t expect going out in the round of 32. And the way we went out is hugely, hugely disappointing. It seemed like the team was not prepared to take control of matters during the 120 minutes. They were not energetic enough, decisive enough, aggressive enough to win this battle with a very strong Paraguayan team, which we knew it’s going to be a difficult game,” Klinsmann said to ESPN.