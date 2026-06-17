Germany the latest team to encounter snake problem in the World Cup

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich on Tuesday opened up about a snake problem in their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass,” Kimmich said.

According to BBC, the snake that the Germans encountered was a copperhead, a venomous type found in the state of North Carolina.

“We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don’t think you’ll die, but it’s certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly. That’s why we’re trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren’t so many dangerous animals. Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you’re bitten, it stops being funny very quickly,” Kimmich said.