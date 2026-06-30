Kimmich admits Germany “fully deserved” to be eliminated after Paraguay defeat

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich has admitted his team “fully deserved” to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after a shocking defeat to Paraguay in the round of 32 on Monday. Making their first World Cup appearance in 16 years, Paraguay — ranked 22 places below Germany in the FIFA men’s rankings — secured a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after the match ended 1-1 following extra time.

Save for the 7-1 victory over Curacao in their campaign opener, Germany did very little in this competition to suggest they were four-time world champions. It took a last-minute Deniz Undav goal to edge past Ivory Coast, while Ecuador handed Julian Nagelsmann’s side a 2-1 defeat. The frailties in the squad were exposed once again by Paraguay, and on this occasion, it proved fatal.