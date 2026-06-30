Kimmich admits Germany “fully deserved” to be eliminated after Paraguay defeat

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich has admitted his team “fully deserved” to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after a shocking defeat to Paraguay in the round of 32 on Monday. Making their first World Cup appearance in 16 years, Paraguay — ranked 22 places below Germany in the FIFA men’s rankings — secured a 4-3 penalty shootout victory after the match ended 1-1 following extra time.
Save for the 7-1 victory over Curacao in their campaign opener, Germany did very little in this competition to suggest they were four-time world champions. It took a last-minute Deniz Undav goal to edge past Ivory Coast, while Ecuador handed Julian Nagelsmann’s side a 2-1 defeat. The frailties in the squad were exposed once again by Paraguay, and on this occasion, it proved fatal.
Speaking in the media zone after the match, Kimmich conceded Germany deserved to bow out from the round of 32. “It feels awful. We didn’t play well against any opponent. On three occasions we had major problems against teams that are not world-class. That’s a fact. We fully deserved to be eliminated,” he said.
“It’s a real shame, especially at a time when it would do us so much good to have something in Germany we can be proud of. Unfortunately, the national team isn’t that right now, and we all share responsibility for it. We have to take responsibility – no one can distance themselves from it. We have to own it, because we, the players who were on the pitch, are the ones who messed it up,” he further admitted.
At 31, Kimmich has faced speculation over his future in the German team. The Bayern Munich midfielder, however, has dismissed any suggestion of a retirement, and has all but confirmed that he will continue to represent Julian Nagelsmann’s team, with his sights set on the 2030 World Cup.
“I’ll always have the determination to make another attempt. What I will never do is give up. I grew up in Germany watching the national team on television, and it always seemed to be the semifinals or the final. Of course, you want to give today’s children, the people, and this generation that same experience. The fact is, we weren’t able to give the people back home that,” he said.