Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Germany forward Niclas Fuellkrug misses first training in Qatar with flu

Germany plays Spain in their second match on Nov. 27 before wrapping up their Group E fixtures against Costa Rica on Dec. 1.

Germany's national team player Niclas Fuellkrug, right, attends a farewell ceremony with teammates at the Lufthansa First Class terminal prior to boarding a plane to Muscat, Oman, for a short training camp ahead of the upcoming upcoming Soccer World Cup in Qatar, at Frankfurt's airport, Germany, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The World Cup begins Nov. 22. (AP)

Germany forward Niclas Fuellkrug, who scored the winner in their last warmup game against Oman on Wednesday, missed his team’s first training on Qatari soil with a flu virus, the team said on Saturday.

Germany took to the pitch at the Al Shamal stadium in the northern tip of Qatar as they prepare for their opening World Cup Group E match against Japan on Wednesday. But the 29-year-old Fuellkrug, who was a surprise addition to the squad after his sensational Bundesliga run for Werder Bremen this season, had to sit it out with the flu.

The forward, the highest-scoring German player in the Bundesliga this season with 10 goals, snatched the winner on his Germany debut after coming on as a substitute on Wednesday for a 1-0 win.

He is seen as a much-needed addition to the squad that had been lacking the qualities and services that an out-and-out striker such as Fuellkrug can bring to their game, especially following injuries to forwards Lukas Nmecha and Timo Werner. There were no other absences, with Thomas Mueller and Antonio Ruediger, neither of whom played against Oman, back in training after recovering from injury.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 03:33:03 pm
