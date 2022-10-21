scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Germany coach Kromp first COVID case of FIFA U-17 women’s WC

German U-17 Women's team will Brazil on October 21 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Germany Head Coach Friederike Kromp won't be on the touchline for the quarterfinal match against Brazil, as she tested positive for coronavirus. (SOURCE: DFB)

Germany’s head coach Friederike Kromp on Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and was isolated as the ongoing FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup had its first coronavirus case.

Kromp tested positive for the virus hours before Germany’s quarterfinal clash against favourites Brazil at the DY Patil Stadium here.
Kromp will not sit in the team dug out on Friday and she will be replaced by her Melanie Behringer as head coach while Julia Simic will be the assistant on the sideline.

“In my coaching team, the processes continue to mesh very well, we accepted the new situation very quickly. I have full confidence that my players will be supported as best as possible by Melanie Behringer as head coach and the rest of the coaching team around Julia Simic on the line,” Kromp was quoted as saying in a release, issued by the Local Orgainsing Committee.

Behringer is a former professional player, who represented Germany in 123 international games. She won the World Cup in 2007 and is a two-time European champion and Olympic gold medallist in 2016.

Meanwhile, the start of the first quarterfinal match between USA and Nigeria has been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 07:08:09 pm
