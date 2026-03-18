Germany’s World Cup winners voice security concerns over 2026 showpiece

The USA is engaged in a war in Iran along with Israel while Mexico has reeled under a wave of violence following the country's army's killing of cartel chief Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, "El Mencho," last month. (AP Photo)

Joachim Low and Rainer Bonhof, who have both been part of FIFA World Cup-winning campaigns for Germany as manager and player respectively, expressed their concerns over security ahead of the 2026 tournament. The World Cup this year will be hosted jointly by the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The USA is engaged in a war in Iran along with Israel while Mexico has reeled under a wave of violence following the country’s army’s killing of cartel chief Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” last month.

“We had debates before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and calls for a boycott before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But playing in a country that is actively at war is even more dangerous,” Low told the Cologne Express newspaper in comments published Tuesday. “The political situation completely overshadows the tournament,” said the 66-year-old, who had led Germany to victory on 2014 World Cup. Low had coached Germany for 15 years between 2006 and 2021, the longest tenure for an international coach in Europe.