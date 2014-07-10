Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

FIFA World Cup: Germans wake up to a glorious dawn

Even Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer tweeted: “What was that? Hard to believe.”

By: Associated Press | Berlin | Updated: June 7, 2018 10:25:17 am
The 7-1 drubbing of Brazil left German fans pleasantly shocked. This has all but increased the expectations from the team. (Source: AP) The 7-1 drubbing of Brazil left even German fans pleasantly shocked. This has all but increased the expectations from the team, who will play Argentina in the final. (Source: AP)
Related News

Germans awoke on Wednesday to discover the 7-1 demolition of Brazil in their World Cup semifinal was not a delightful dream but a scarcely believable reality. The front-page headline in the country’s biggest-selling newspaper, Bild, read simply: “7-1. No words for it!”

The paper dedicated the next six pages to pictures of the Germany players scoring and celebrating, and marked veteran striker’s Miroslav Klose’s record-breaking 16th World Cup goal by offering readers a poster of “Miro Klose, Football God!”

When it finally got to words, it declared the team “immortal” and wrote: “This 7-1 is worth as much as a title.”

ZDF public television, which broadcast the semifinal against Brazil, said an average 32.57 million people in Germany — which has about 80 million inhabitants — watched the match.

The channel said that was a record for a German TV program. Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup as both player and coach, tweeted: “What was that? Hard to believe.”

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung broadsheet joined in the chorus of disbelief with the online headline: “Seven-one — is that really true?’’

Changing loyalties

Brazilians in a northeastern town near Germany’s training base adopted an “if you can’t beat them, join them” approach to Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final defeat by throwing their support behind the side that had thrashed them 7-1 just hours earlier.

Several hundred Brazilians waited for hours in the pouring rain to cheer the Germany players as they disembarked their team bus shortly after midnight and boarded a ferry for the crossing to their quarters in Santo Andre.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 