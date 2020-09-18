German team loses 37-0 in socially distanced football match (Representational Image)

A German football team fielding only seven players who socially distanced throughout the match lost 37-0 to their local rivals in the 11th tier of German football Kreisklasse.

German amateur side SG Ripdorf/Molzen II went down 37-0 as they maintained social distancing norms even during the match, featuring only seven player because their opponents SV Holdenstedt II came into contact in a previous game with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

The Holdenstedt team, according to Ripdorf president Patrik Ristow, had been in contact with an individual infected with Covid-19 during a previous match against Eddelstorf. Even though their team tested negative but Ripdorf said the conditions were not safe as the guidelines of 14 days of quarantine had not been completed.

Holdenstedt’s first team did not even play in the match as the club fielded their second team. Ripdorf co-chair Patrick Ristow told ESPN: “The Holdenstedt players did not understand. But we did not want to risk anything. They did not go into direct duels and observed the social distancing rules, keeping two metres between them and Holdenstedt players.”

The match result has since created a stir on social media with Holdenstedt scored a goal every two or three minutes. At the beginning of the match, one of Ripdorf’s players stepped onto the pitch, passed the ball to an opponent and the team then walked to the sidelines.

