German FA ’emphatically rejects’ Mesut Ozil’s racism accusation

The German Football Association has “emphatically” rejected Mesut Ozil’s accusation of racism. In a statement that the DFB released on Monday, it said that Ozil’s comments are “incomprehensible in their tone and message.” The midfielder had said that he had received hate mails and death threats following Germany’s early exit from the World Cup. Ozil had been criticised by DFB President Reinhard Grindel among other politicians for a photograph he and fellow German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had taken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The DFB regrets Mesut Özil’s decision to step down from the national team. But it does not affect the association’s determination to continue its successful work on integration,” the DFB said in its statement. It also stated that association has been “very active with its integration efforts in Germany for many years.”

The DFB presidential board have issued a statement regarding Mesut Özil 👉 https://t.co/NIgYFg1pKX pic.twitter.com/RrJWh0y4KF — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) 23 July 2018

“We play and live together with our various roots, religions and cultures. What must connect us all within that, both on and off the pitch, is respecting the human rights firmly established in our constitution and standing up for the freedom of expression and freedom of the press, as well as respect, tolerance and fair play. A commitment to these core values is a prerequisite for every person who plays football for Germany,” said the DFB in its statement. It also said that it acknowledges that it regrets the fact that Ozil “feels as if he wasn’t given enough protection when made the target of racist slogans.”

Ozil said that the treatment that he had received from the DFB made him no longer want to wear the German colours. “I feel unwanted think that everything I have achieved since I made my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten,” he said.

