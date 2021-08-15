Germany and Bayern Munich great Gerd Muller dies aged 75

Germany great Gerd Muller, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest goalscorers and nicknamed “Der Bomber”, has died at the age of 75, his former club Bayern Munich said on Sunday.

Muller, who won the 1972 European Championship and the 1974 World Cup, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2015. He is survived by his wife Uschi and a daughter.

FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller. The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

“Today is a sad, black day for Bayern and all of its fans. Gerd Mueller was the greatest striker there has ever been and a fine person, a personality in world football,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said in a statement.

“We’re united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family. Without Gerd Mueller, Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever,” he added.

Muller spent 15 years with Bayern and guided them to four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups. During his stay at the club, he also became German top-flight’s all-time top scorer with 365 goals — a record that stands till date.

Overall, Muller scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 appearances for Bayern and got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team.