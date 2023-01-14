Gerard Pique hits back at former partner Shakira’s diss song

After Colombian pop star Shakira seemingly appeared to take a dig at her ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti in her latest track, the former Barcelona defender has hit back at the track.

Pique, during a Twitch stream for his new ‘Kings League’ project, revealed that his 7-a-side-league had made a sponsorship deal with Casio -after Shakira in her song said he had traded a Rolex for a Casio.

“We reached an agreement with Casio in the Kings League to sponsor us. Casio is a great watch, it lasts a lifetime.”

This is when Gerard Romero asked, “Why did the Casio come in?”.

Former Manchester City and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, who was also present during the stream, replied,” Because of Shakira’s song”.

“It was because of Shakira’s song. I think that’s why Casio is sponsoring us. Pique got annihilated by that song,” he said.

Shakira and Pique had split up last year after an 11-year relationship.

Por el anuncio de Gerard Piqué en la #KingsLeague pic.twitter.com/MIIQpR5BPB — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) January 13, 2023

After her break up, Shakira took to social media and wrote: “Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself.”

”Our tears are not a waste; they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak, we can continue to love,“ she added.

In her latest track, which has an overlay of electronic beat, Shakira reminds people of who she is and addresses her breakup.

“Una loba como yo no esta pa’ tipos como tu (A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you),” she says, referering to her 2009 mega-hit “She Wolf.”

“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me,” she sings in Spanish.

“It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you. I just make music, sorry if it splashes you.”

At the end, emphasizing “pique” in the Spanish word “salpique” — a clear nod at her ex.