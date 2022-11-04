Gerard Pique announces retirement from football, to play last game against Almeria at the Camp Nou

“And now that [this] kid’s dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.”

The centre back said that Saturday’s La Liga match against Almeria will be his last at the Camp Nou for the Catalan club after 14 years in the first team following his return from Manchester United in 2008.

“For weeks there has been talk about me,” Pique would add in the video message. “I have not said anything but I want to speak now.

“Like many of you, coming from a football family, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I did not want to be a footballer, I wanted to play for Barca. Recently, I have thought a lot about when I was younger, about what that Gerard would have thought if I told him he would fulfil all his dreams, that he would play for Barca and be a European and world champion. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, the moment has arrived to close this chapter.”