Gerard Pique announces retirement from football, to play last game against Almeria at the Camp Nou

Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, who won three Champions League, eight La Liga and a World Cup title, has announced his retirement from professional football.
The 35-year-old took to his social media to announce the same via a video.
“Football has given me everything,” Pique said. “Barcelona has given me everything. You, culers (Barcelona fans), have given me everything.
Culers, us he de dir una cosa. pic.twitter.com/k3V919pm1T
— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) November 3, 2022
“Like many of you, coming from a football family, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I did not want to be a footballer, I wanted to play for Barca. Recently, I have thought a lot about when I was younger, about what that Gerard would have thought if I told him he would fulfil all his dreams, that he would play for Barca and be a European and world champion. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, the moment has arrived to close this chapter.”