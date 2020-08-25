Gerard Nus appointed as head coach of Northeast United FC

Gerard Nus has been the assistant manager of Ghana. (Source: NEUnited)

Indian Super League side NorthEast United Football Club has appointed Spaniard Gerard Nus as its head coach for the upcoming season.

The 35-year old will be the youngest manager in the club’s history.

Nus started his professional career as a coach at Liverpool FC’s academy before was promoted to Rafa Benitez’s first team coaching staff.

He has also served as Sporting Director for the La Liga sides Elche CF and Rayo Vallecano.

As a first-team manager, Nus has managed Rayo OKC in the United States and FC Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan.

On the international stage, he enjoyed a highly successful stint with the Ghana national team, working as an assistant manager under then Highlander’s head coach Avram Grant.

