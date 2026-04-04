Gennaro Gattuso resigns as Italy manager after World Cup debacle

Italy’s failure to qualify for the third straight FIFA World Cup in a row has resulted in rolling of many heads in the footballing ecosystem of the nation.
Former Italy international Gennaro Gattuso’s reign as Italy manager ended on Friday, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said, making it third high profile resignation in the last two days. Gattuso’s departure came a day after FIGC President Gabriele Gravina resigned, and national team delegation head Gianluigi Buffon stepped down from his role.
Italy lost Tuesday’s playoff final in Bosnia on penalties and the four-times champions have now missed out on three consecutive World Cups.
“With a heavy heart, having failed to achieve the goal we had set ourselves, I consider my time in charge of the national team to be over,” Gattuso said in a statement. “The Azzurri shirt is the most precious asset in football, which is why it is right to facilitate future technical assessments with immediate effect. It has been an honour to lead the national team, and to do so with a group of lads who have shown commitment and loyalty to the shirt.”
The FIGC thanked Gattuso for his work. “The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Gennaro Ivan Gattuso have mutually terminated the contract that bound the Calabrian coach to the helm of the Italian national football team,” the FIGC said in a statement. “The FIGC thanks Gattuso and his entire staff for the professionalism, dedication and passion with which they have worked over the past nine months and wishes them every success in their future careers.”
Italy appointed Gattuso last year in June after their horror start to the World Cup qualification with a 0-3 loss against Norway. Then manager Luciano Spalletti was sacked and Gattuso was called upon.
Italy won their next five group games under Gattuso, but given Norway’s far superior goal difference, they were resigned to another World Cup playoff before the final group game, which Norway won 4-1. Italy had lost at the playoff stage of the last two World Cups, but looked on course to make it this time after a 2-0 win over Northern Ireland in the semi-final, before it all fell apart in Bosnia.
Against Bosnia, Italy was in control with an 1-0 lead but later crumbled in the penalty shootout.
After the loss in Zenica, Gattuso said it was not the time to speak about his future, but once Gravina made his decision to step away, it was a matter of when Gattuso would follow.