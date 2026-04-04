Gennaro Gattuso resigns as Italy manager after World Cup debacle

Italy appointed Gattuso last year in June after their horror start to the World Cup qualification with a 0-3 loss against Norway. (AP Photo)

Italy’s failure to qualify for the third straight FIFA World Cup in a row has resulted in rolling of many heads in the footballing ecosystem of the nation.

Former Italy international Gennaro Gattuso’s reign as Italy manager ended on Friday, the country’s football federation (FIGC) said, making it third high profile resignation in the last two days. Gattuso’s departure came a day after FIGC President Gabriele Gravina resigned, and national team delegation head Gianluigi Buffon stepped down from his role.

Italy lost Tuesday’s playoff final in Bosnia on penalties and the ‌four-times champions have now missed out on three consecutive World Cups.