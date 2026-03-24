Why Gennaro Gattuso wants Italy to play World Cup playoffs at Bergamo, and not San Siro

Italy are set to play at Atalanta’s 25,000-seater stadium in Bergamo, when trying to finally qualify for the FIFA World Cup after two misses in the last two World Cups. Twenty years since they last won a World Cup, things have plunged quite south.

Their upcoming World Cup qualifying playoff is against Northern Ireland and coach Gennaro Gattuso picked Atalanta’s New Balance Arena, that has already hosted Gattuso’s first game as Italy’s head coach against Estonia back in September.

“I chose the stadium. I want to thank the President and Buffon for letting me decide,” Gattuso said at a press conference reported by Football Italia on Monday.

“I believe that when you go to a 60,000-seat stadium like San Siro, there are Inter and Milan fans, and they might start booing after a few wrong passes. Playing in a smaller stadium will likely give us a better atmosphere,” the once-combative defender said.

Bergamo had not hooted and whistled the team away like Milan’s raucous critics tended to, though it wasn’t very flattering of the confidence Gattuso had in his players.

“They did so in my first game as Italy’s coach, despite finishing the first half with a 0-0 draw. We hope to create a real cauldron-like atmosphere and that we haven’t messed things up,” Gattuso added.

Gattuso also was keen on the bowl-shaped stadium, which created unique acoustics due to the enclosed four stands including a steeping North stand.

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It’s more an ash tray than a spaghetti bowl, but Gattuso said his team was focussed. “Thursday’s game is the only target. All the rest is the past, and I think we have a great chance,” he said.

He also did not want to crowd them with continuous screaming when he said, “All players who are here are aware of what we play for and how important this game is. Imagine me telling them about this every day, every moment. We do what we have to in order to get to the game with great tranquillity; there’s no need to suffocate them.”

He trusted his flock to deliver, but was aware that the pressure was enormous with the baggage of two non qualifications. “These are players who have won a lot, played Champions League Finals, and won the Euros with the Azzurri shirt. I strongly believe in our players. It takes great confidence because these players are accustomed to playing these games, so we must have the right mentality and serenity.

“We must get to this game with great desire, be clear-headed and smell the danger. We respect the opponents, they run so much, they have a big heart and are scary from set pieces.”

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Italy will later need to play Wales or Bosnia, but will hope the Ireland game goes their way, far from the shrill San Siro boos.