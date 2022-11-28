scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Gavi misses Spain practice at World Cup because of injury

The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

Spain's Gavi lays on the pitch during the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)

Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain on Monday, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup.

Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead.

The injury was not expected to keep Gavi from being available in the final group match against Japan on Thursday. Spain needs a draw go reach the round of 16.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before electionsPremium
ExplainSpeaking | A profile of Gujarat’s economy before elections
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 yearsPremium
Small is good: Mudra loan NPAs at just 3.3% in 7 years
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...Premium
Amid uncertainty, falling risk appetite, India fared better than major ec...

Gavi scored once in the team’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica, becoming the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

He and 20-year-old Pedri are leading a revamped Spain squad trying to win its second World Cup, and first major title since the 2012 European Championship.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 07:14:43 pm
Next Story

At IFFI 2022 closing ceremony, Chiranjeevi vows never to quit films for politics: ‘I am a slave to the love of Telugu film fans’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 28: Latest News
close