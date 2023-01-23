scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Not quite happening for him at this moment: Gary Neville on Antony’s performance against Arsenal

In the match, Eddie Nketiah netted twice — including a 90th-minute winner — and Bukayo Saka also scored to give Arsenal a 3-2 win over Manchester United on Sunday to maintain some breathing room atop the table.

Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko, left, duels for the ball with Manchester United's Antony during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville said that summer signing Antony’s performance was ‘disappointing’ in Sunday’s match against Arsenal. Antony has scored three goals in eleven Premier League appearances with his last strike in the league coming against Everton in October.

‘I want to see a little bit more from Antony, to be honest with you. £90million signing. I think that to have to take him off is a disappointment because you’d like to think that like Martinelli and Saka, who are also young players, that Rashford and Antony could have been the ones of the other side of it that could have counter-attacked for United,’ Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast.

‘It’s just not quite happening for him at this moment in time. He’s got a bit of work to do. He’s got obviously some growth to go through and obviously he’s newer to England than the other two are, but they’re little complaints at this moment in time,’ he added.

The victory keeps Arsenal five points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand and adds another big result against a top rival for Mikel Arteta’s team this season — following wins over Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

This one came courtesy of two players — Nketiah and Sakah — who came out of the club’s Hale End academy and were 4 and 2 years old, respectively, when Arsenal last won the league 19 years ago.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 20:33 IST
