‘They’ve got 10 more weeks of pain…’ ‘It is hard work but they’ll get there’: Gary Neville backs Arsenal for Premier League title

A day after Manchester City swept past Leeds United 1-0, Arsenal kept the race for the Premier League lead exciting by brushing aside Chelsea 2-1 in the North vs West London derby to restore a five-point lead at the top of the standings.

William Saliba scored the opening goal for the Gunners before an own goal by Piero Hincapié resulted in a 1-1 equaliser in the first half. It was Jurrien Timber’s 66th-minute goal that decided the fate of the game as Mikel Arteta took all three points from the game at home.

Former England footballer Gary Neville praised Arsenal’s response to that last-minute heartbreak at Molineux Stadium, where the Gunners had to share the spoils with last-placed, struggling Wolves.