scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Must Read

Gareth Southgate ‘will not outstay welcome’ as England manager

Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in 2021, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

By: Reuters |
June 11, 2022 12:20:56 pm
Harry KaneEngland coach Gareth Southgate, right, greets England's Harry Kane as he is substituted during the World Cup 2022 group I qualifying soccer match between San Marino and England at Olympic Stadium, in Serravalle, San Marino, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Gareth Southgate said he “will not outstay” his welcome as England manager following criticism of his side’s winless start to their UEFA Nations League campaign.

England are at the bottom of League A Group 3 in the Nations League with one point after losing 1-0 to Hungary and drawing 1-1 with Germany. They face Italy on Friday, who are top with four points.

Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final in 2021, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

“I won’t outstay my welcome but I think I can do a good job for the team, and I think we have done a good job for the team,” Southgate told reporters.

Best of Express Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...Premium
Gather Network wants to disrupt the ad-led business model of websites; he...
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?Premium
Explained: What is the environment index, and why has India questioned it?
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic worldPremium
What India must do to protect its ties with the Islamic world
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiationsPremium
What IPEF offers India: Opportunities, tough negotiations
More Premium Stories >>

“If you look back I have always said it. I am not going to be here forever am I? There will be another England manager.

“The major part of that is how the players are. Do I still feel the players give everything and respond to what we do? Yes I do.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Southgate has often been criticised for being too cautious, with pundits and fans urging him to play Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish more often.

“… I hear about conservatism, but we were the highest scorers in Europe last year,” said Southgate, referring to England’s 39-goal haul in the World Cup qualifiers, their highest tally in a qualifying campaign.

“I am always going to have those situations where people disagree with the selection. That noise over the last two or three years does seem extremely loud and I’ve had to ride that and get on with it through the Euros and the whole of last summer.”

Following their game against Italy later on Friday, England will host Hungary on June 15.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs South Africa 1st T20I: Proteas defeat the hosts, win by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 11: Latest News