Gareth Bale arrives in London to complete Tottenham Hotspur return

Gareth Bale arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre. (Source: Reuters)

Gareth Bale arrived at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground on Friday afternoon to complete a return to his former club from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old Wales international, who is expected to rejoin Spurs on loan, was pictured arriving into Luton Airport before travelling to Enfield, North London.

Here he is! Gareth Bale is at Tottenham’s training ground to finalise his return to the club!#THFC pic.twitter.com/PuxLh3vEca — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 18, 2020

"He is one of the best players in the world after the last 5 season!" "It is positive to bring important players back to the league!" Steven Gerrard, Mikel Arteta & Frank Lampard on Gareth Bale signing for Tottenham

Bale left Tottenham for Real Madrid in 2013 for £85 million — a record fee at the time — but he has struggled for game time in recent seasons under manager Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has scored more than 100 goals for the La Liga giants and has won four UEFA Champions League. His contract at Madrid runs until 2022.

Apart from the forward, Spurs are also expected to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon for a fee around £27 million. The 23-year-old Spain international played last season on loan at Sevilla, winning the UEFA Europa League.

