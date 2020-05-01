‘I would definitely be interested in it’: Gareth Bale on future MLS stint

Gareth Bale had joined Real Madrid for a world-record transfer fee of €100million in 2013. (Source: Reuters) Gareth Bale had joined Real Madrid for a world-record transfer fee of €100million in 2013. (Source: Reuters)

Gareth Bale, who has been having a rather tumultuous time at Real Madrid, said on Thursday that he would be interested in playing in Major League Soccer in America in the future.

The 30-year-old forward, who has fallen out of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans, had almost departed last summer before a move to China’s Jiangsu Suning fell through. Moving to MLS though will have its own hurdles as any move for Bale would involve a contract more than €30million-a-year contract he is on now.

“I really like the league,” said Bale, speaking to the Hat-Trick podcast presented by the ICC. “I think it’s grown so much over the years. When we come over and play them in pre-season, the games are difficult, the standard is getting a lot better. The clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, the stadiums are improving.”

“I think it’s a league that’s on the up and still rising. I think a lot more players want to come over to America now and play. I would definitely be interested in it,” he added.

When asked about the controversial banner — ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ — which was unveiled after Wales qualified for UEFA Euro 2020 in November, he said, “We were just joking around.”

“A few of them were saying ‘if we do qualify, let’s try to find it and bring it out. I was like, ‘do what you want but I won’t be going to get it. They found it and brought it down. We were all celebrating as a team and I’m not not going to not jump around with my teammates. It was a bit of banter, a bit of fun.”

As the world continues to be in lockdown and La Liga tries to find a way to resume action, Bale is keeping fit at home by following the programmes sent by the club every two weeks.

Bale, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2013 for a then world-record transfer fee of €100million, has scored 105 goals in 249 appearances for the Los Blancos. In his seven years in Madrid, he has won one La Liga, one Copa del Rey, and four UEFA Champions Leagues.

