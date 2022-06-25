Gareth Bale joins Los Angeles FC: Reports

Former Real Madrid player Gareth Bale has signed with Los Angeles FC according to multiple reports. Bale, who left Real as a free agent this summer, has agreed to join the Major League Soccer (MLS) side on an initial year-long contract, according to the Athletic.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bale has already signed main part of paper works with LAFC with a contract until June 2023 with an option to extend also included.

Bale left Real with 106 goals in 256 appearances, having won three La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and five Champions Leagues.

Gareth Bale joins Los Angeles FC on a free transfer, here we go! Follows @tombogert scoop – it’s confirmed, Bale leaves European football to try new MLS experience. Agreement in place. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇸 #LAFC Contract will be valid until June 2023 – as Bale follows Chiellini at LAFC. pic.twitter.com/C47AJGpCtm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2022

With a lot of clubs vying for his signature, Bale decided to join LAFC ahead of Wales’ return to the World Cup after 64 years.

For Wales, Bale has more than 100 caps and 38 goals and will face the United States in their first group match of the World Cup.

LAFC recently signed former Juventus and Italy player Giorgio Chiellini after his contract expired with the Turin club.