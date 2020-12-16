‘Game On’: Eelco Schattorie’s dream project for Indian football

Eelco Schattorie has coached both in I-League and ISL. (File)

Eelco Schattorie needs no introduction to Indian football. This year, Eelco is not part of any ISL team but that does not mean he is away from Indian football. Now an analyst on Star Sports, he has developed a “dream project” for the improvement of Indian football.

He told Indian Express that GAME (Game Analysis Methodology with Eelco) is an endeavour to present match analysis in a comprehensive way. The project can be a learners’ guide for those who are new to the field of football analysis and commentary.

There are three levels to the project — Level 1, 2 and Masterclass, having more than 15 hours of video content, including live sessions with Eelco, along with hands-on access to software to be used for free for 30 days and assist in preparing analytical reports.

Eelco told Indian Express, “I know the passion of football here in India. Lot of good things are happening now, which will shape Indian football and bring out the best. As a coach, I felt that understanding the game more analytically across all segments, be it player, coach, management or scouts can be a real big asset for any developing football ecosystem.”

He added, “I created this course for Indian football, so that each one has an analytical insight, which will help them to have a bigger picture of the game. An education institute is working hard to create it as a course ideal for Indian system. I feel it will be a comprehensive course for match analysis and beneficial for all.”

Eelco Schattorie has always been a pathbreaker in Indian football. In 2013, when he came to India with Prayag United, they were the IFA Shield winners. Then in 2015, he was East Bengal head coach and subsequently was part of Northeast United and Kerala Blasters in 2018 and 2019.

Eelco has always been a darling to fans, be it the ‘Highlanders’ or the ‘Manajpadda’, because of his game philosophy and personality. He has always been accessible, engaging and has presented a positive game style, which has created a unique bond between him and Indian football fans. His new project — GAME — is now ready to serve to-be pundits.

