Gabriela Sabatini reacts to Argentina’s win over Australia

The 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini reacted after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“Siiiiiiii VAMOOOOSS🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Argentina #WorldCup #WorldcupQatar2022,” tweeted Sabatini, former world No 3, was one of the biggest tennis names in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Sabatini, the Argentine icon is widely regarded as one of the most marketable stars of that era.

Sabatini emerged as a prodigy in the early 80s and then went on enjoy success in the senior circuit too, winning Olympics silver in 1988 and US Open in 1990. She won a total of 27 WTA titles, including the season-ending WTA Finals in 1988 and 1994.

In 1990, Sabatini won her first (and only) Major singles title when she defeated Steffi Graf. The 20-year-old Sabatini avenged back-to-back losses to Graf in New York, beating her, 6-2, 7-6, for the US Open 1990 title.

Graf and Sabatini were not just frequent opponents in singles matches, the duo teamed up regularly at Majors. The dup actually formed a fine doubles pairing, winning Wimbledon title in 1988. Sabatini also won the Olympic silver medal in 1988 in Seoul.