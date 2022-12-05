Gabriela Sabatini reacts to Argentina’s win over Australia

The 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini reacted after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
“Siiiiiiii VAMOOOOSS🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Argentina #WorldCup #WorldcupQatar2022,” tweeted Sabatini, former world No 3, was one of the biggest tennis names in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
— Gabriela Sabatini (@sabatinigabyok) December 3, 2022
Sabatini, the Argentine icon is widely regarded as one of the most marketable stars of that era.
Sabatini emerged as a prodigy in the early 80s and then went on enjoy success in the senior circuit too, winning Olympics silver in 1988 and US Open in 1990. She won a total of 27 WTA titles, including the season-ending WTA Finals in 1988 and 1994.
In 1990, Sabatini won her first (and only) Major singles title when she defeated Steffi Graf. The 20-year-old Sabatini avenged back-to-back losses to Graf in New York, beating her, 6-2, 7-6, for the US Open 1990 title.
Graf and Sabatini were not just frequent opponents in singles matches, the duo teamed up regularly at Majors. The dup actually formed a fine doubles pairing, winning Wimbledon title in 1988. Sabatini also won the Olympic silver medal in 1988 in Seoul.