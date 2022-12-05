scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Gabriela Sabatini reacts to Argentina’s win over Australia

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1 to set up a quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands.

Gabriela Sabatini (left) arrives wearing Argentina national soccer team jersey for an exhibition match in Buenos Aires; Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates. (AP)

The 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini reacted after Argentina’s 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

“Siiiiiiii VAMOOOOSS🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 @Argentina #WorldCup #WorldcupQatar2022,” tweeted Sabatini, former world No 3, was one of the biggest tennis names in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Sabatini, the Argentine icon is widely regarded as one of the most marketable stars of that era.

Sabatini emerged as a prodigy in the early 80s and then went on enjoy success in the senior circuit too, winning Olympics silver in 1988 and US Open in 1990. She won a total of 27 WTA titles, including the season-ending WTA Finals in 1988 and 1994.

In 1990, Sabatini won her first (and only) Major singles title when she defeated Steffi Graf. The 20-year-old Sabatini avenged back-to-back losses to Graf in New York, beating her, 6-2, 7-6, for the US Open 1990 title.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and whyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What the RBI will do this week and why
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Graf and Sabatini were not just frequent opponents in singles matches, the duo teamed up regularly at Majors. The dup actually formed a fine doubles pairing, winning Wimbledon title in 1988. Sabatini also won the Olympic silver medal in 1988 in Seoul.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 11:35:41 am
Next Story

This breathing technique is ‘great’ for reducing anxiety and stress

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 05: Latest News
close