Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Gabriel Martinelli agrees new contract with Arsenal: Report

In 26 games across all competitions, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals and looks to play an important part in the future as well as in the Gunners march towards their 1st Premier League title in 19 years.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli has agreed to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Gunners, according to a report by the Athletic. The Brazilian’s previous contract ran until 2024, with the club holding an option of an extra two-years extension.

In 26 games across all competitions, the 21-year-old has scored seven goals and looks to play an important part in the future as well as in the Gunners march towards their 1st Premier League title in 19 years. Martinelli was signed for a £6.4million from Brazilian club Ituano after having a trial with Manchester United.

Along with Martinelli, the North London club are also keen to extend the contracts of defender William Saliba and forward Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal will next face Manchester City in the fourth Round of the FA Cup on Friday night after defeating Manchester United 3-2 on last Sunday to reach 50 points at the halfway mark of the season – a tally which usually leads to ending the season as champions.

The victory, clinched by Eddie Nketiah’s stoppage-time strike, saw Arsenal become only the fifth team in Premier League history to hit 50 points from their first 19 games. Three of the previous four teams to hit that milestone went on to lift the crown.

Manchester City romped to the title in 2017-18 after taking 55 points in the first half of the season, as did Liverpool in 2019-20, while Chelsea became champions in 2005-06 after hitting 51 points.

Only Liverpool in 2018-19 failed to take the title after hitting 51 points from 19 matches, being edged by Manchester City after squandering a seven-point lead.

Arsenal have a smaller advantage over City than Liverpool did, leading Pep Guardiola’s side by five points, and they have played one game fewer.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 00:36 IST
