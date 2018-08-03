Follow Us:
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Gabriel Jesus signs contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus signs two-year contract extension which will keep him at Etihad until 2023.

By: Reuters | Published: August 3, 2018 4:37:51 pm
gabriel jesus Gabriel Jesus has scored 24 goals in 53 matches for Manchester City. (AP File Photo)
Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2023, the club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Brazil international has scored 24 goals in 53 matches across all competitions since joining City in January 2017 and helped the club win the league title and League Cup under manager Pep Guardiola last season.

“I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person,” Jesus told City’s website mancity.com

“Pep had an important role in my signing, but also the club. City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything.”

Jesus, who represented Brazil at this year’s World Cup, returned to training with City earlier this week ahead of their Community Shield clash against FA Cup winners Chelsea on Sunday.

