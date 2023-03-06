‘Funny thing, karma’: Piers Morgan takes a dig at Ten Hag’s Man United over Cristiano Ronaldo

British broadcaster Piers Morgan took a jibe at current Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag in the aftermath of the humiliating 7-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Morgan, who is known as a lifelong Arsenal fan and a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, shared a photo of Ten Hag dancing with Antony and Lisandro Martinez after their Carabao Cup final win and wrote: ‘Don’t think we’ll be seeing any dancing tonight.’

He then shared another story on Ten Hag’s admission that he isn’t losing any sleep over Ronaldo’s exit and said: ‘Good luck with your sleep tonight, genius.’

He also tweeted an image of Ronaldo with himself and wrote: ‘Funny thing, karma’.

Don’t think we’ll be seeing any dancing tonight. pic.twitter.com/dtigwf1SSC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2023

A day later, Morgan once again slammed current United boss Erik Ten Haag and wrote: “Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful?”

In his interview with Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag did not show him any respect and the club’s owners were not determined to make United great again.

Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful? pic.twitter.com/YznBMaRmM7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2023

Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth with a stunning 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday in the visitors’ worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years.

Only a week after winning the League Cup, United experienced its biggest defeat in the Premier League and the club’s joint-worst loss in all competitions.

United has lost 7-0 on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton. The score also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against United, which was a 7-1 win in 1895.