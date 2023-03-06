scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

‘Funny thing, karma’: Piers Morgan takes a dig at Ten Hag’s Man United over Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth with a stunning 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday in the visitors' worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years.

Talking to MUTV, Ten Hag was not willing to discuss much about the striker's exit from the club after a controversial interview to Piers Morgan last month, saying, “He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future.”

British broadcaster Piers Morgan took a jibe at current Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag in the aftermath of the humiliating 7-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Morgan, who is known as a lifelong Arsenal fan and a close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo, shared a photo of Ten Hag dancing with Antony and Lisandro Martinez after their Carabao Cup final win and wrote: ‘Don’t think we’ll be seeing any dancing tonight.’

He then shared another story on Ten Hag’s admission that he isn’t losing any sleep over Ronaldo’s exit and said: ‘Good luck with your sleep tonight, genius.’

He also tweeted an image of Ronaldo with himself and wrote: ‘Funny thing, karma’.

A day later, Morgan once again slammed current United boss Erik Ten Haag and wrote: “Has Ten Hag resigned yet? How can any Manchester United manager survive a performance & result that catastrophically dreadful?”

In his interview with Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag did not show him any respect and the club’s owners were not determined to make United great again.

Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth with a stunning 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday in the visitors’ worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years.

Only a week after winning the League Cup, United experienced its biggest defeat in the Premier League and the club’s joint-worst loss in all competitions.

Also Read
'Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!' Lionel Messi's goodn...
Ronaldo Nazario: 'Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will pla...
Brazil fans wish for Neymar's broken leg but Argentinians treat Messi lik...
RoundGlass Punjab become I-League champions with a match to spare
Advertisement

United has lost 7-0 on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton. The score also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against United, which was a 7-1 win in 1895.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 15:20 IST
Next Story

Tussle for Marathi votes means one Shivaji statue, two inaugurations in Belagavi

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 06: Latest News
close