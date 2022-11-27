scorecardresearch
Fuller scores late for Costa Rica to stun sluggish Japan

The result left Japan with a tough challenge to advance to the knockout stages.

Japan's Takuma Asano, foreground, reacts at the end of the World Cup, group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Costa Rica won 1-0. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Japan squandered an opportunity to advance early to the World Cup last 16 after Keysher Fuller’s goal 10 minutes from time gave Costa Rica a surprise 1-0 win in a match in which they barely had any chances in front of goal.

The Samurai blue failed to ride the momentum of their shock win over Germany and will rue missed opportunities after showing little creativity against a Costa Rican side who defended resolutely after their 7-0 drubbing by Spain last time out.

Against the run of play, in Costa Rica’s only effort on target in the entire match, Fuller curled a shot from the edge of the area beyond the reach of keeper Shuichi Gonda and into the net, leaving Japan stunned.

Japan battled hard to salvage something from the game but smuggled to create space and panicked in the dying moments. The result left Japan with a tough challenge to advance to the knockout stages, with Spain their final Group E opponents on Thursday.

