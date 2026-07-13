From reel to real: Ted Lasso fame Cristo Fernandez makes professional debut

Cristo, who played the character of Dani Rojas in popular TV show Ted Lasso, made his professional debut for El Paso Locomotive on Saturday.

By: Express News Service
2 min readUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 07:10 PM IST
Cristo Fernandez Ted LassoTed Lasso fame actor Cristo Fernandez turned a professional footballer after making his debut for El Paso. (Credit: Reuters)
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Cristo Fernandez. an actor best known for playing a professional football player on popular tv show ‘Ted Lasso’, turned his reel character into reality when he made his professional football debut for USL side El Paso Locomotive in the cup match against New Mexico United on Saturday.

Subbed in the 79th minute for Locomotive, Cristo picked up a yellow card as his side lost 0-2.

Cristo played the role of ever-optimistic character Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso which became extremely popular for the emotional storytelling blended with sporting action. His mantra, “Football is life!”, became one of the show’s most beloved catchphrases.

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The show is about an American college football coach who is unexpectedly hired to manage struggling Premier League side AFC Richmond in England. Despite having no experience as a football coach, Ted Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis) along with his assistant Willis Beard (played by Brendan Hunt) navigates his way in the English Premier League.

Cristo, who is one of the central characters in the series later on, is an accomplished youth player. However, like his character in the show, his career was derailed due to injuries. The 35-year-old started his career with Tecos FC in Liga MX before turning to acting.

His childhood dream of becoming a footballer never went away and after the show, he began testing himself with a performance coach, physio therpaist at a football clinic in Mexico.

He first tried out for the Chicago Fire’s reserve squad earlier this year, ​which led ​to another ⁠tryout with El Paso and an eventual contract. “Football has ⁠given ​me both the best ​moments, the sad moments,” he said. “I guess that’s why, ​for me, football is life.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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