From reel to real: Ted Lasso fame Cristo Fernandez makes professional debut

Cristo Fernandez. an actor best known for playing a professional football player on popular tv show ‘Ted Lasso’, turned his reel character into reality when he made his professional football debut for USL side El Paso Locomotive in the cup match against New Mexico United on Saturday.

Subbed in the 79th minute for Locomotive, Cristo picked up a yellow card as his side lost 0-2.

Cristo played the role of ever-optimistic character Dani Rojas in Ted Lasso which became extremely popular for the emotional storytelling blended with sporting action. His mantra, “Football is life!”, became one of the show’s most beloved catchphrases.