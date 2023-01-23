From being dropped by Chelsea academy to starring for Arsenal, Eddie Nketiah has seen it all

Last year, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry while speaking with Amazon Prime had shared his early memories of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and the fact that not many know that the 23-year-old Ghanaian-origin English footballer had started his days training at the Chelsea Academy. On Sunday night, Nketiah scored a brace against Manchester United in the English Premier League to set up a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium and Henry would have been reminded of his days with the Gunners as Nketiah was wearing the number 14 shirt, a number made famous by Henry during his time with the club.

‘”He was at Chelsea in his early years. People don’t know that. Because Tammy Abraham was there and doing what he was doing, he left them to come to Arsenal,” Henry had told Amazon Prime last year.

Born to Ghanaian parents, a young Nketiah grew up in South-East London with his father showing keen interest in football and sending his son to football training in the neighbourhood. The youngster joined the Chelsea Football Academy at a young age before he was released by the academy in 2013 before being signed by Arsenal’s junior academy. “It wasn’t really my choice because I was at Chelsea from U10’s to U14’s and I got released at the end of U14, and that’s kind of my big setback in football. It came to me as a surprise. I was the same age as Declan (Rice), Mason (Mount). Obviously, as a kid all you are playing football and going to school and at school you are known as the kid that plays for Chelsea. It’s like a part of you and it’s hard to let go. I was a bit smaller than everyone else physically but I was still doing well technically. I was good, I was scoring goals so it came as a big shock,” Nketiah had told The Beautiful Game podcast earlier.

Spending time at the Arsenal Academy also gave him a chance to train under Arsene Wenger and also Henry, who also worked as a coach with the junior academy. The youngster scored 48 goals in 63 development games for the club’s U18 and U21 sides before he made his debut under Wenger for the senior side against Bate Borisov in Europa League. “I know that he has character and is not afraid. He smells the combination movements, he can give and go and once a player has that in his game, they always have a chance. The guys who can understand that if they give the ball somewhere and they can get it back and know where to get it back, the quality of reception is a very important quality. I would say the quality of the reception, he has that.” Wenger told the Guardian while speaking about Nketiah.

The youngster scored his maiden goal for the senior side in an EFL Cup match against Norwich City and has scored a total of 66 goals in 157 club appearances for Arsenal in his career. Incidentally, Nketiah’s first memory of watching an Arsenal game at a stadium was the team playing against Norwich. “The first game I really remember going to was that game against Norwich, when Jack Wilshere scored that lovely goal. That fantastic team move, I will always remember that. I was in the crowd that day and that’s the game that has stayed with me. What a goal that was and what a player he was as well. It’s great to see him back training with us now,” Nketiah had told Arsenal’s official website.

Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal. (Reuters/Peter Cziborra) Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal. (Reuters/Peter Cziborra)

In 2020, Nketiah had broken the all-time goal scoring record for England U-21 side with a total of 14 goals for the side and also captained the England U-21 team in the 2021 European U-21 Championships. Last year, there were also newspaper reports about the Ghanian Football Federation approaching Nketiah for playing for the African nation but the talks ended with Nketiah still undecided over his International future. “My parents are both Ghanaian [so] of course it’s a possibility [playing for Ghana. I’m open to both, that is playing for Ghana and obviously England as well. Being from Ghana, you would be happy that they qualified for the World Cup.” Nketiah had told The Beautiful Game podcast.

In the absence of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah has taken on the role of the main striker for the team and has scored nine goals for Arsenal this season with manager Mikel Arteta showing his faith in the striker. Nketiah, who was handed a new contract for the club last year, has also spoken about how looks towards Henry for inspiration.

Advertisement

“He’s had a massive input. Obviously, he was my idol growing up and I had the opportunity to work with him for a full year, which was amazing, one of my best years in the academy. It’s great to have him there at the games supporting us. He’s had a big impact. He was my favourite player growing up,” Nketiah had told Sky Sports earlier.

As for comparisons with Jesus, who has scored five goals for the club this season in 19 matches before being sidelined due to an injury, Nketiah was clear about his own place in the team. “I’m not here to replace him (Jesus), I want to be my own player, but we all wish him well.” Nketiah told The Athletic last month.