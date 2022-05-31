Frenkie de Jong on transfer links: Prefer Barca but contacts with ten Hag? I won’t tell you this

Ever since Manchester United appointed Erik Ten Hag, the club has been linked with Hag’s former protégé Dutch star Frenkie de Jong who currently plies his trade for Barcelona.

With United coming off a rather underwhelming season, calls for a complete squad upheaval have been increasing. This is where De Jong comes in and according to reports Ten Hag has identified him as a priority signing in order to sure up United’s clunky midfield.

The star, however, remained pretty vague when he talked to AD.nl, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. “Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of Barça didn’t tell me anything,” he said.

“So then I will assume that there is no agreement, nothing to worry about. Contacts with ten Hag? I won’t tell you this,” he said, adding more fire to the speculation.

In the same interview, he said that Barcelona didn’t tell tell him anything. “They didn’t propose anything to me,” he added.

De Jong had also told ESPN that he preferred to stay in Barcelona and he did not want to indulge in rumours.

Frenkie de Jong tells ESPN: “I prefer to stay at Barça. I said this before, Barcelona is the club of my dreams”. 🚨🇳🇱 #FCB “Contact with other clubs? I don’t want to talk about rumors anymore. I feel good at Barcelona. There is no agreement and nothing official”.@TheEuropeanLad pic.twitter.com/A2LcM9iRk3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

Frenkie de Jong on his sale to help Barça financial situation: “The club didn’t tell me anything. They didn’t propose anything to me”, he told @ADNL. 🇳🇱 #FCB Manchester United are still pushing for Frenkie but he wants Champions League football. Nothing has changed, as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

A big roadblock standing in the deal is that De Jong wants Champions League football but United are playing the Europa League this season.

But in an apparent boost to United, the Blaugrana’s president Joan Laporta has addressed the issue directly and admitted that the Dutchman may have to be sold in the summer transfer window due to Barcelona being strapped for cash.

As quoted by The Mirror, Laporta said, “He has a lot of quality, he knows our system and he’s a player we think should continue at Barça. But it’s also true that he’s a highly coveted player and we have had proposals from others. Right now, everything is open. It will depend a lot on the issue of fair play.”