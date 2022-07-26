Frenkie De Jong should consider legal action vs Barcelona: Neville

Former Manchester United defender and football pundit Gary Neville has told Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, to “consider legal action” against Barcelona.

De Jong’s transfer saga has dragged on through the summer, with various twists and turns, including reports of the player wanting to stay in Spain. However, the two clubs have reportedly had a broad agreement in place for the transfer of the Netherlands international to Old Trafford.

A fee of £63million with £8.47million in add-ons has been agreed upon. However, the situation has become complicated because the midfielder is owed €17m in deferred salary.

But recent reports from Spain indicate that head coach Xavi has informed De Jong he can stay if he is prepared to lower his current salary.

Reacting to the development, Neville wrote on Twitter: “De Jong should consider legal action [versus] Barcelona and all players should be behind him!”

“A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach.

“@FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.”

Barcelona’s financial situation has been a topic of hot debate with the club still allegedly owing Gerard Pique 50m euros in deferred wages. How they can still afford to make expensive signings like Lewandowski, and Raphina among others is a matter which has left many fans scratching their heads.

However, Barcelona President Joan Laporta reiterated his stance that the club did not wish to offload the midfielder.

“Frenkie de Jong is our player, we really like him,” Barcelona President Joan Laporta was quoted as saying on Sunday.

“We received some offers for Frenkie but we didn’t accept as of now, as we want to talk with him and know exactly what he wants. We need to clarify some aspects of his situation” he added.

Manchester United will get their season underway on August 7 when they host Brighton at Old Trafford.