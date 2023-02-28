scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

‘I wish he played for Norway of course!’: Erling Haaland on Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been stacking up the goal in Ligue one. He scored 17 from 21 appearances in the French league and played a crucial part in his side's World Cup win in Russia in 2018. The 24-year-old has been exceptional in the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Erling Haaland on left and Kylian Mbappe on right. (FILE)

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland said France is so lucky to have Kylian Mbappe and he wished he would have played for Norway.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal Plus Haaland said, “French people are so lucky to have him play for France, I wish he played for Norway of course!” Haaland admitted.

“He’s an amazing player, so quick and so good, and he’s been doing it for so many years now already. What is he, two years older than me? It’s crazy,” he added.

Haaland further praised Mbappe and said, “Sometimes you have to think that he still has 10 years left at the high level. He’s phenomenal.”

Haaland and Mbappe since making their debuts at the highest level of football have been exceptional. Haaland since his move to Premiere League from Bundesliga has been phenomenal. Haaland is on 27 goals from just 24 appearances surpassing the club’s record goals for a single season by Argentina’s Sergio Aguero and on his way to breaking the all-time record of Andy Cole who scored 34 goals in a season.

Mbappe on the other hand has been stacking up the goal in Ligue one. He scored 17 from 21 appearances in the French league and played a crucial part in his side’s World Cup win in Russia in 2018. The 24-year-old has been exceptional in the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He won the golden boot competition for scoring eight goals which included a hat-trick in the final. Nevertheless, his side lost the final.

Also Read
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
'Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!' Lionel Messi's goodn...
While You Were Asleep: Lionel Scaloni extends his contract till 2026, Lui...
Lionel Messi
Watch: Lionel Messi astounds fans with an ankle-breaking scoring technique
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Honouring his performances the French star was shortlisted for the FIFA best player of the year for 2022. However, his PSG teammate Lionel Messi won the award.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 10:55 IST
Next Story

Despite ongoing tussle with Governor Purohit, Punjab CM Mann attends his granddaughter’s wedding

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 28: Latest News
close