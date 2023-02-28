‘I wish he played for Norway of course!’: Erling Haaland on Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland said France is so lucky to have Kylian Mbappe and he wished he would have played for Norway.

Speaking to French broadcaster Canal Plus Haaland said, “French people are so lucky to have him play for France, I wish he played for Norway of course!” Haaland admitted.

“He’s an amazing player, so quick and so good, and he’s been doing it for so many years now already. What is he, two years older than me? It’s crazy,” he added.

Haaland further praised Mbappe and said, “Sometimes you have to think that he still has 10 years left at the high level. He’s phenomenal.”

Haaland and Mbappe since making their debuts at the highest level of football have been exceptional. Haaland since his move to Premiere League from Bundesliga has been phenomenal. Haaland is on 27 goals from just 24 appearances surpassing the club’s record goals for a single season by Argentina’s Sergio Aguero and on his way to breaking the all-time record of Andy Cole who scored 34 goals in a season.

Mbappe on the other hand has been stacking up the goal in Ligue one. He scored 17 from 21 appearances in the French league and played a crucial part in his side’s World Cup win in Russia in 2018. The 24-year-old has been exceptional in the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He won the golden boot competition for scoring eight goals which included a hat-trick in the final. Nevertheless, his side lost the final.

Honouring his performances the French star was shortlisted for the FIFA best player of the year for 2022. However, his PSG teammate Lionel Messi won the award.