Toggle Menu
French media ask PSG to reinstate L’Equipe reportershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/french-media-ask-psg-to-reinstate-lequipe-reporters-5510899/

French media ask PSG to reinstate L’Equipe reporters

French media are joining in support of L'Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences.

PSG
PSG players celebrate their victory during the French League One soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Amiens. (AP)

French media are joining in support of L’Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences.

Several groups of journalists have signed a petition asking PSG to reinstate L’Equipe writers in the name of “press freedom.”

They said in a joint statement “the freedom of journalists to cover sports or political press conferences is not negotiable.”

According to L’Equipe, PSG banned its journalists after the newspaper published a story this month hinting the club would be forced to sell star forward Neymar or Kylian Mbappe because of financial fair play rules.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android