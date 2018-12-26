French media ask PSG to reinstate L’Equipe reporters

French media are joining in support of L’Equipe after the newspaper said its reporters had been banned from recent Paris Saint-Germain news conferences.

Several groups of journalists have signed a petition asking PSG to reinstate L’Equipe writers in the name of “press freedom.”

They said in a joint statement “the freedom of journalists to cover sports or political press conferences is not negotiable.”

According to L’Equipe, PSG banned its journalists after the newspaper published a story this month hinting the club would be forced to sell star forward Neymar or Kylian Mbappe because of financial fair play rules.