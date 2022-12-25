Free Beer! Budweiser gives Argentina the world cup’s left-over beer free to Argentina fans

During the Qatar world cup, the sponsor Budweiser said that it will give away all the beer it can’t sell in the stadiums to the eventual World Cup winners.

Budweiser had then tweeted: “New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds. Who will get them?” Qatar had banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums at the last instant, a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament with only two days to go before the opening game. Now, it will be given away for free in Argentina.

The product is packaged in a special edition featuring Lionel Messi and will only be available in Argentina. The brewery will give away three 410ml cans of beer per day to each fan of legal age.

For its distribution, Budweiser has set up delivery points across the country, forming part of its #BringHomeTheBud campaign. Interested fans need to fill out a form and redeem it at these outlets.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had downplayed Qatar’s last minute ban on the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums as nothing more than a brief inconvenience to spectators. ““We tried until the end to see whether it was possible,” Infantino said of allowing alcohol sales.

“If for 3 hours a day you cannot drink a beer, you will survive. Maybe there is a reason why in France, in Spain, in Scotland, alcohol is banned in stadiums. Maybe they are more intelligent than us, having thought maybe we should be doing that.”

Spectators could drink alcoholic beer in the evenings in “the FIFA Fan Festival,” a designated party area that also offered live music.