scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp says he’s turning down Man Utd offer Frankfurt

Frankfurt started the Bundesliga with a 6-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich. It drew its next two games against Hertha Berlin and Cologne and next faces promoted Werder Bremen on Sunday

Trapp said he decided to stay in Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League last season and has a contract till 2024. (AP)

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp says he has turned down an offer from Manchester United to stay with the German club.

United had reportedly offered a four-year deal to the 32-year-old Trapp, a Germany international who previously played for Paris Saint-Germain and Kaiserslautern. “It’s true that there’s a written offer,” Trapp wrote Thursday on Instagram. “Manchester United is a global club and I hope everyone can understand that I consider such an offer and think about it.” Trapp said he decided to stay in Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League last season and has a contract till 2024.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Yesterday I told the representatives of both clubs that I decided for Eintracht. I’ve experienced the unforgettable here in Frankfurt and we wrote history together,” Trapp said. “The start of the season has been bumpy but I’ve absolute confidence in us.”

Frankfurt started the Bundesliga with a 6-1 loss at home to Bayern Munich. It drew its next two games against Hertha Berlin and Cologne and next faces promoted Werder Bremen on Sunday

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 04:26:01 pm
Next Story

No immediate threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Governor’s order on disqualification

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Men demand, women compromise: Marriage according to Sima Taparia

Explained | What is the Manusmriti, the Sanskrit text under controversy

Explained | What is the Manusmriti, the Sanskrit text under controversy

BWF World Championships: Super day for Indian doubles, Lakshya, Saina falter

BWF World Championships: Super day for Indian doubles, Lakshya, Saina falter

India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
India, a dairy titan, studies how to keep milk flowing in a hotter world

India, a dairy titan, studies how to keep milk flowing in a hotter world

What blood tests should I get done? How to understand lab results? Doc answers

What blood tests should I get done? How to understand lab results? Doc answers

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 25: Latest News