Frank Lampard excused Derby County pre-season training amid Chelsea talks

Ever since Maurizio Sarri left Chelsea for Juventus, the London club has been on the lookout for a new manager, assessing the possibility of bringing back club legend Frank Lampard.

Frank Lampard took Derby County to the Championship play-off final in 2018/19 season after finishing sixth, but lost 2-1 to Aston Villa. (Source: Twitter)

Derby County excused Frank Lampard from pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow the manager more time to negotiate a move to Chelsea.

The Championship club said in a statement that the decision was “to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible”.

“On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager,” Derby added.

Lampard won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player at Chelsea and is favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus.

