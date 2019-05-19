WATCH: Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben score in their final Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich

It was a memorable farewell for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, as they scored in their final Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich and helped the German giants secure their seventh straight league title on Saturday.

Advertising

With the Bundesliga title hanging between Borrusia Dortmund and Bayern right till the final day of the league, Bayern produced an impressive show at the Allianz Arena and secured a 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in a must-win clash.

Ribery, who was introduced in the contest right after the hour mark in place of Kingsley Coman, came up with an individual brilliance in the 72nd minute of the match. The French footballer dribbled the ball past two defenders inside the box before chipping it over Kevin Trapp to make the scoreline 4-1.

Quel but de Kaiser Franck Ribéry ?? pic.twitter.com/ZzmzeheUMV — ???????? (@FD96DF) 18 May 2019

Just moments later, Robben, who also came on as a second-half substitute in place of Serge Gnabry, found his name on the scorecard as he completed a simple tap-in off David Alaba’s cross.

Not to be outdone by Ribery, now Arjen Robben has his turn for Bayern Munich. #Bundesliga #BayernMunich pic.twitter.com/FTglTBoKev — Michael Klinck (@MichaelKlinck) 18 May 2019

“What they delivered was sensational. They defined an era,” Bayern coach Niko Kovac was quoted as saying by AP after the match. “You couldn’t imagine a better finale,” Kovac added after becoming the first manager to win the Bundesliga with Bayern as player and coach since Franz Beckenbauer in 1994.

It was the first time Bayern clinched the league title in its own stadium since moving into its new home in 2005, and the first time it was decided on the final day since 2009 when Wolfsburg finished ahead of the Bavarian powerhouse.

Advertising

Earlier before the match, both Ribery and Robben were honored for their long-term services at the club. After signing off Marseille back in 2007, Ribery went on to spent twelve years at Bayern in which he scored 124 goals in 273 appearances. The Dutch footballer, on the other hand, joined the club back in 2009 and went on to play 201 matches, while netting 144 goals under his tally.

The Bundesliga champions not only paid tribute to Robben and Ribery but also to Brazilian defender Rafinha after eight seasons.