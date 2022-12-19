France’s Kylian Mbappe second player to score a hat-trick in World Cup final

Sunday, Dec 18, 2022
France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.
Appreciation tweet for Kylian Mbappe! He scored a World Cup final hat-trick and yet ended up on the losing side. What a player and he's only 23 years old ❤️ #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VOTzSfqW7V
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 18, 2022
England’s Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.