France’s Kylian Mbappe second player to score a hat-trick in World Cup final

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the penalty spot his side's third goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.AP/PTI(AP12_18_2022_000382B)

France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.