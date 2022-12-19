scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

France’s Kylian Mbappe second player to score a hat-trick in World Cup final

England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring from the penalty spot his side's third goal during the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.AP/PTI(AP12_18_2022_000382B)
France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.

England’s Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.

