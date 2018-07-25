France’s Benjamin Pavard wins FIFA World Cup goal of the tournament

Benjamin Pavard won the FIFA World Cup 2018 best goal. Benjamin Pavard won the FIFA World Cup 2018 best goal.

The Russia World Cup 2018 saw some exceptional goals and after France lifted the trophy, fans picked their favourite goal of the tournament through online vote. Benjamin Pavard beat Juan Quintero into second place for the FIFA World Cup 2018 best goal.

During the quarterfinals against Argentina, Pavard sent a spinning right-foot shot to turn around France’s fortunes minutes after his side was trailing for the only time in the entire competition.

With Pavard’s goal, France levelled the game at 2-2 before beating Argentina 4-3 to qualify for the semifinals. France went on to become the eventual champions of World Cup, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final. He ran onto a left-wing cross from Lucas Hernandez and sent a right-footed half-volley flying into the top corner in the 57th minute.

Quintero’s goal for Colombia was voted as the second favourite. He sent a slow free-kick which rolled under the Japanese wall of defenders in their group-stage match.

Golden Ball winner Luka Modric’s long-range goal for Croatia against Argentina was voted into third place out of the 169 goals scored in the entire tournament.

Pavard was selected out of 18 candidates who scored brilliant goals in Russia. The France defender received more than three million votes on FIFA’s website.

